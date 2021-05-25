Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $518.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

