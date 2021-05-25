Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

JFrog stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.33. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

