Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,944,224.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

