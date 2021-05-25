Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Remark were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

MARK opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.99. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

