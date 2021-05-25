HC Wainwright Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $80.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZNTL opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.51.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.