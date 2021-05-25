KeyCorp Increases RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $15.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $294,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

