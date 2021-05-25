Keybank National Association OH Buys 415 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.43.

Cintas stock opened at $354.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $243.09 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average is $346.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

