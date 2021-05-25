Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

