Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

