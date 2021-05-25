Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 5,084 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.59.

Shares of DXCM opened at $355.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,572,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

