Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.