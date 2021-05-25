Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,032 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 242,908 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,952,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $116.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

