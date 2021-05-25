Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,924 shares of company stock worth $7,611,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.