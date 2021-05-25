América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

AMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

