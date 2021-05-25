MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $377.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $377.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.55 and its 200 day moving average is $323.15. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

