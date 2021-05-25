Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

