Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 1,427 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.33 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

