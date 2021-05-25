Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,005 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

