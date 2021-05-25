Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.