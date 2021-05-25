ACCO Brands Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.23. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

