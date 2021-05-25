Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.05

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 484.50 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.16. Scottish American Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 393.42 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 514 ($6.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.78.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.