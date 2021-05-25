United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UG opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.10. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 33.63%.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

