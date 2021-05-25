Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

