Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $8,448,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FSK stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

