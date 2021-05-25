Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.