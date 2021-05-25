Bonterra Energy (BNE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bonterra Energy (TSE: BNE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Bonterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

4/27/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$138.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders purchased 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,633 over the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

