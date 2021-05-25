Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

