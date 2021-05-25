Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 87.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411,809 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472.

AMJ stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

