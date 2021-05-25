Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

