Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,694 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

