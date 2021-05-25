Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

EXPE opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.15. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

