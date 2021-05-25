iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 136,471 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

