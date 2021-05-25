Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

