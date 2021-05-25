Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Coeur Mining worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.87. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

