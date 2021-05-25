Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,430,454 shares of company stock worth $103,463,861. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.