Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortive to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
Shares of FTV opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,430,454 shares of company stock worth $103,463,861. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
