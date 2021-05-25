TheStreet Upgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ICBK stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

