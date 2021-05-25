Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 202,583 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,583 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Slack Technologies worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

