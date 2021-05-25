ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.