Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 107,600 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

CHNG stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

