Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $703.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

