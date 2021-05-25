Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Palo Alto Networks worth $132,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $364.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

