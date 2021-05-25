Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,425,226 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,226 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

