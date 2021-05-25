Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $136,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

