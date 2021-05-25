Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TIR opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.49.

About Tiger Royalties and Investments

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

