Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of TIR opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.49.
About Tiger Royalties and Investments
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Royalties and Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.