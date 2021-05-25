Unity Software (NYSE:U) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

Unity Software stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a PE ratio of -83.06. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 641,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,603,113 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

