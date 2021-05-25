Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Tops $127.28 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $127.28 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.06 or 0.00906634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.47 or 0.09428128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

