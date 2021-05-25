Cartesi 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.01 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001768 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $222.46 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00348750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00182377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00800199 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

