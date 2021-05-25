Mithril Trading Down 44% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Mithril has a total market cap of $44.11 million and $30.56 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00197451 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

