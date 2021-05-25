Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

