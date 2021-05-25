Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BZLYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.